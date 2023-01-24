Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Unboxing & Review: HasLab Spengler's Proton Pack

We open up Spengler's Proton Pack from HasLab to see if busting makes us feel good.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

When there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? You can call any one of the different branches of Ghostbusters from across the nation. In this case, we called up the Nor-Cal Ghostbusters to take a look at a premium piece of work. It's HasLab's re-creation of Egon Spengler's Proton Pack.

Shacknews Head of Video and Nor-Cal Ghostbuster Greg Burke is joined by Chris Nance in this lengthy unboxing video. It's one of the largest packages we've ever been a part of, coming in at a whopping 26.75 x 14.57 inches. After grabbing a screwdriver and four "D" batteries, it was time to put the Proton Pack together.

Fans of Egon will enjoy the included straps, lights, sounds, and motor. There are also several parts of the Proton Pack that are modular, in case anyone wants to put their own unique stamp on it. Despite its dimensions, it's lighter than it looks, allowing for easier roleplaying. While the Proton Pack is a faithful re-creation of Egon's classic backpack, created in conjunction with the teams at Sony Pictures Consumer Products and Ghost Corps, there are also pieces taken from the 2021 hit movie Ghostbusters Afterlife to give it a more modern twist. You can check out the extras in the video below.

Our resident Ghostbusters reviewed Spengler's Proton Pack on their own. This product was not provided by the folks at HasLab. As noted at the 11-minute mark of the main video, this unboxing is not sponsored. It's an enthusiast unboxing put together by a couple of guys who love Ghostbusters. If you're interested in learning more about Spengler's Proton Pack, visit Hasbro Pulse. For more on the franchise, feel free to read up on our recent review of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. If you want more videos just like this one, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola