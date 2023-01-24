Unboxing & Review: HasLab Spengler's Proton Pack We open up Spengler's Proton Pack from HasLab to see if busting makes us feel good.

When there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? You can call any one of the different branches of Ghostbusters from across the nation. In this case, we called up the Nor-Cal Ghostbusters to take a look at a premium piece of work. It's HasLab's re-creation of Egon Spengler's Proton Pack.

Shacknews Head of Video and Nor-Cal Ghostbuster Greg Burke is joined by Chris Nance in this lengthy unboxing video. It's one of the largest packages we've ever been a part of, coming in at a whopping 26.75 x 14.57 inches. After grabbing a screwdriver and four "D" batteries, it was time to put the Proton Pack together.

Fans of Egon will enjoy the included straps, lights, sounds, and motor. There are also several parts of the Proton Pack that are modular, in case anyone wants to put their own unique stamp on it. Despite its dimensions, it's lighter than it looks, allowing for easier roleplaying. While the Proton Pack is a faithful re-creation of Egon's classic backpack, created in conjunction with the teams at Sony Pictures Consumer Products and Ghost Corps, there are also pieces taken from the 2021 hit movie Ghostbusters Afterlife to give it a more modern twist. You can check out the extras in the video below.

Our resident Ghostbusters reviewed Spengler's Proton Pack on their own. This product was not provided by the folks at HasLab. As noted at the 11-minute mark of the main video, this unboxing is not sponsored. It's an enthusiast unboxing put together by a couple of guys who love Ghostbusters. If you're interested in learning more about Spengler's Proton Pack, visit Hasbro Pulse. For more on the franchise, feel free to read up on our recent review of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. If you want more videos just like this one, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.