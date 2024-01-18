New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Care Bears' 2024 line, including movie monster crossovers

The Care Bears are still just as everyone remembers them from the 1980s but with a few exciting new varieties.
Ozzie Mejia
1

There was a period where Care Bears took the world by storm. In some circles, they still do, but they were mainly at their peak in the 1980s. It's been more than 40 years, but those who want a nostalgia fix can find some exciting new Care Bears from Hasbro, along with a few other new collectibles we're taking a look at today.

New Care Bear lines are planned throughout 2024, as we take a look at a few of them in the video above. There are classic core Bears in standard plush size. There are also a few new multi-color Bears, like Best Friends Forever Bear. If that's not enough, there are some micro-plush figures for those looking for something a little smaller. Plus, if anybody wants something made of different stuff, there are denim bears available.

Those looking for something a little more monstrous can check out new movie monster crossovers. Care Bears come in Dracula, Frankenstein, Mummy, and other clssic monster varieties.

Look for the latest Care Bears line to roll out over the course of 2024. For more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

