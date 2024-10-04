Shack Together 034 - MGS Delta: Snake Eater, Monster Hunter Wilds, TGS Recap, feat. TJ Denzer

We're excited to welcome TJ Denzer as special guest on this week's episode of Shack Together! TJ joins hosts Asif Khan and co-ghost John Benyamine, along with myself Joe Stasio, for an in-depth discussion on the Shacknews crew’s experiences in Japan, for the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) and much more.

TJ shares first-hand accounts, offering insights on titles like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Monster Hunter Wilds. Next, our "Whence I Hail" segment challenges the crew to match video game characters with their respective titles in something of a “reversi” of last week’s game.

In our ever-packed packed Story Time segment, we cover updates to F-Zero 99, reviews of recent releases like The Jackbox Naughty Pack and Hollowbody, and exciting announcements such as the Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG and Masahiro Sakurai's final episode of his game development series. We also discuss industry news like Hideo Kojima's involvement with the Metal Gear Solid Delta demo and OpenAI's massive funding round. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

