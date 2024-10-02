Disney Dreamlight Valley's Jungle Getaway update adds Timon & Pumbaa The Lion King's lovable sidekick duo are moving into the Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is about to return to the jungle for its next update. With another Lion King movie around the corner, now's as good a time as any to start introducing some tie-ins. For the Jungle Getaway update, Disney Dreamlight Valley is adding Timon & Pumbaa to the Valley's growing list of residents.

First teased earlier this week on the Disney Dreamlight Valley X (formerly Twitter) account, the Jungle Getaway update will take players back to the Lion King Realm. While previous excursions in the jungle happened at night, this outing is in the middle of the day. After helping Timon and Pumbaa live their best Hakuna Matata lives, they'll join the ever-expanding Valley with new quests and Friendship rewards. They'll be slimy, yet satisfying.

Other additions coming with the Jungle Getaway update include a new Star Path, new rock star-themed outfits, and a fresh collaboration with Loungefly. Yes, those Loungefly backpacks that seemingly pop up at every retailer will now be a part of the game. Expect to also see a slew of quality-of-life improvements with new editing control options among them.

Gameloft will have more to say about Disney Dreamlight Valley's Jungle Getaway update in the days ahead. Look for it to arrive next Wednesday, October 9.