Disney Dreamlight Valley's Jungle Getaway update adds Timon & Pumbaa

The Lion King's lovable sidekick duo are moving into the Valley.
Ozzie Mejia
Gameloft
1

Disney Dreamlight Valley is about to return to the jungle for its next update. With another Lion King movie around the corner, now's as good a time as any to start introducing some tie-ins. For the Jungle Getaway update, Disney Dreamlight Valley is adding Timon & Pumbaa to the Valley's growing list of residents.

First teased earlier this week on the Disney Dreamlight Valley X (formerly Twitter) account, the Jungle Getaway update will take players back to the Lion King Realm. While previous excursions in the jungle happened at night, this outing is in the middle of the day. After helping Timon and Pumbaa live their best Hakuna Matata lives, they'll join the ever-expanding Valley with new quests and Friendship rewards. They'll be slimy, yet satisfying.

Other additions coming with the Jungle Getaway update include a new Star Path, new rock star-themed outfits, and a fresh collaboration with Loungefly. Yes, those Loungefly backpacks that seemingly pop up at every retailer will now be a part of the game. Expect to also see a slew of quality-of-life improvements with new editing control options among them.

Gameloft will have more to say about Disney Dreamlight Valley's Jungle Getaway update in the days ahead. Look for it to arrive next Wednesday, October 9.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

