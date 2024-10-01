New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo Switch emulator Ryujinx has ceased development

A developer was contacted by Nintendo of America with "an agreement" to stop working on the project.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
3

The emulator scene for Nintendo is one fraught with cease and desists, and the latest to feel the wrath of Nintendo is Ryujinx. The project was working on emulating Nintendo Switch titles.

Discord post by using Rip in Peri Peri

On October 1, 2024, X user OatmealDome brought it to the social media platform’s attention that Ryujinx has ceased development with all downloads and GitHub repositories having been removed. The user offered a screenshot of the project’s Discord channel showing a message outlining the reason behind the project ceasing development.

According to the message, Nintendo contacted gdkchan and “offered an agreement to stop working on the project, remove the organization and all related assets he’s in control of.” The post goes on to state that the organization has been removed while they were waiting on confirmation as to whether gdkchan would accept the offer.

This situation with Ryujinx isn’t the first time a Nintendo emulator has ceased development and it probably won’t be the last. It was just in March 2024 that the Yuzu developer ceased distribution of a Switch emulator and had to pay Nintendo $2.4 million in settlement fees.

Outside of the emulator scene, Nintendo has recently filed a lawsuit against Palworld parent company Pocketpair Inc. The lawsuit is on the grounds that Palworld infringes multiple patent rights. The game’s developer has responded stating it is “unaware of the specific patents we are accused of infringing upon.”

For now, it seems like Switch emulation will continue to be stopped by Nintendo. Take a look at our Nintendo Switch page for more information on the Big N’s phenomenally successful console-handheld hybrid.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 1, 2024 6:59 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Nintendo Switch emulator Ryujinx has ceased development

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 1, 2024 7:26 PM

      Nintendo sucks for this

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 1, 2024 8:33 PM

        What do people expect to happen when their biggest game release of the year has the ROM dumped again before reviews even hit the Internet? Screenshots and videos of Echoes of Wisdom were posted all over the place ahead of the game's retail release. It may not be cool to do this, but why is anyone surprised by how they are acting? What happened last year with the TOTK ROM leaks cost them millions of dollars.

        I am not defending Nintendo's lawyers, but I am really curious why people are surprised by this kind of behavior from the company? What should they do instead?

Hello, Meet Lola