Nintendo is suing the creators of Switch emulator Yuzu Nintendo accuses the emulator creator of circumventing the encryption on Switch games.

Nintendo is taking legal action against the creators of Yuzu, a popular Switch emulator that let’s people download and play Switch games on PC and mobile devices at no cost.

Nintendo filed its lawsuit against Tropic Haze LLC, the company behind Switch emulator Yuzu this week, as reported by Bloomberg. In the filing, Nintendo says that Yuzu allows anyone to “unlawfully decrypt and play virtually any Switch game… without ever paying a dime for a Nintendo console or for that game.



Source: Nintendo

In a damning case against the creators of Yuzu, Nintendo says that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was illegally downloaded one million times before its official release. This would account for roughly $70 million in lost revenue.

With Nintendo’s sights firmly aimed at Yuzu, we’ll be watching closely to see how the situation plays out, and what effect it has on the emulation world.