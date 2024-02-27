New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo is suing the creators of Switch emulator Yuzu

Nintendo accuses the emulator creator of circumventing the encryption on Switch games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Nintendo is taking legal action against the creators of Yuzu, a popular Switch emulator that let’s people download and play Switch games on PC and mobile devices at no cost.

Nintendo filed its lawsuit against Tropic Haze LLC, the company behind Switch emulator Yuzu this week, as reported by Bloomberg. In the filing, Nintendo says that Yuzu allows anyone to “unlawfully decrypt and play virtually any Switch game… without ever paying a dime for a Nintendo console or for that game.

Mario driving his kart on a road in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Source: Nintendo

In a damning case against the creators of Yuzu, Nintendo says that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was illegally downloaded one million times before its official release. This would account for roughly $70 million in lost revenue.

With Nintendo’s sights firmly aimed at Yuzu, we’ll be watching closely to see how the situation plays out, and what effect it has on the emulation world.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola