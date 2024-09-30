Starship Troopers: Continuum brings Casper Van Dien to VR Johnny Rico is back as the Starship Troopers franchise comes to VR.

Starship Troopers has had quite a revival in recent years, especially in the video game space. The latest entry in the series will be headed to virtual reality and will feature one of the stars of the 1997 cult classic movie. Starship Troopers: Continuum is being touted as a VR shooter and will include Casper Van Dien reprising his role as Johnny Rico.

Starship Troopers: Continuum is being developed by the team at XR Games, which most recently put out Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded. It's being touted as a roguelike shooter taking place 25 years after the Klendathu conflict. Humanity has discovered new psychic interface technology that allows soldiers to control PsyCommanders remotely, similar to what Cyrano the ferret does in the Starship Troopers movie, with up to three players able to battle together in online co-op.

Allow PlayStation.Blog to explain:

In Starship Troopers: Continuum, the moment you don your VR headset, you’re connected to the Continuum in the role of a PsyCommander. You control one Trooper at a time. Die, and you can immediately take a new Trooper. Your goal is to keep them alive… but accidents happen! As a PsyCommander, you have access to perks via the Continuum. As you level up, you gain access to more perks and super-perks, which can be injected into your Trooper to improve their performance. As your Trooper ranks up, they can take on more perks simultaneously, allowing for build combinations to tune your play. For instance, equip Psychosis Blast to add damage to your dash ability, then complement it with Adrenaline to reduce your dash cooldown time. Throw in Tactical Relocation – move faster as you kill more – and you have a speed build! Plus, the more you use your perks, the stronger they get. Even if your Trooper dies, a future Trooper can take on that perk at its advanced level. This is the meaning of the Continuum. Even as Troopers die, the Continuum becomes stronger, justifying every Trooper sacrificed on the battlefield, redeeming every drop of blood that’s shed!



Source: XR Games

Continuum will continue the Starship Troopers revival in gaming. Back in June, developer Offworld announced that Starship Troopers: Extermination would be exiting Steam Early Access and releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, October 10, finally wrapping up its long development journey. It should be noted that Casper Van Dien will be part of this game, as well.

The wait for Starship Troopers: Continuum won't be much longer. It's set to release on Meta Quest 3 on Thursday, October 17 and PlayStation VR2 on Thursday, October 31.