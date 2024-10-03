The last regular episode of Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games is set for this month Sakurai has stated that he will wrap up his YouTube series this October, although there may be a special finale later.

Masahiro Sakurai’s YouTube series, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, is coming to an end. The Smash Bros. director has said as much several times previously, but now we have an official date for when the last regular episode will play. It’s set to launch in the middle of October. That will wrap up the main series, but Sakurai also teased that a finale episode is also planned to give the series a proper goodbye.

Sakurai shared details about the end of his YouTube series in a post on the Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games YouTube channel. There, he shared that the final scheduled episode of the series is set to launch on October 15:

As mentioned previously, I'll be wrapping up production of new episodes for my YouTube channel soon. Right now, it's looking like the last scheduled episode will release on Tuesday, October 15th. However, I'm also working on a special finale episode to come afterward, so please stay tuned for more details!

Source: Masahiro Sakurai

It’s bittersweet knowledge to be sure. Sakurai’s YouTube channel has been a delightful source of information and concepts by which he has crafted game design concepts and features for his own titles. It’s good to know we at least have two more episodes to look forward to, but we knew this was coming as well. Back in January, Sakurai revealed that he’d be winding down the channel with final episodes to shift his energy and attention to a new project. Many believe he’s headed back to direct a new title, but it will remain to be seen what he does for certain.

With the final episode scheduled for this October and a finale coming sometime in the future, stay tuned for further updates on Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games as these last episodes launch.