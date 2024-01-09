Masahiro Sakurai is wrapping up his YouTube series Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games has been an informative and fun series, but the Smash Bros. director is sunsetting it to focus on a new project.

After Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was finally finished, director Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel in order to discuss the concepts and intricacies of game design. Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games has been a fun series of videos to follow, but it sounds like Sakurai is ready to move on to something new. He recently announced that he will be shelving his YouTube channel sometime in 2024.

Sakurai announced the sunsetting of the Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games YouTube channel on its Community page this week. He doesn’t say much more than he’s wrapping up his series of videos this year in the post, as shared below:

I'm planning to wrap up Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games sometime this year. Until then, I hope you'll stay tuned!

Masahiro Sakurai has previously said he is still creating games. It sounds like he may go back to doing it full time in the near future.

Source: Masahiro Sakurai

Sakurai began his YouTube channel in mid-2022, following the wrap-up of development on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the launch of the final character, Kingdom Hearts’ Sora. Not so much talking about technical work as much as the concepts and ideas that inspire and drive his form of game design, Sakurai was quick to garner a strong following on the channel. Less than a month later, the channel had over 750,000 subscribers. That number has curtailed off a bit, but it still enjoys strong viewership on every video. Even so, Sakurai has also stated in previous videos that he is not done making games. It has been rumored that he might be gearing up to start on a new gaming project.

There’s no confirmation quite yet about what comes next, but it seems we’ll have a few more episodes of Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games until he calls it quits on the channel. Stay tuned for what comes next from the Smash Bros. director right here at Shacknews.