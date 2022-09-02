Sakurai's game dev YouTube channels have surpassed 750,000 subscribers The Smash Bros. and Kirby creator has gathered hundreds of thousands of viewers to see his game development videos in just over a week.

It could have been expected that Masahiro Sakurai’s new YouTube channels on game development would gather quite a bit of attention, but even the Smash Bros. and Kirby creator himself likely couldn’t have guessed at the popularity his new project would gather. Sakurai has been presenting new topics of game design and development regularly and, with it, he has gathered a massive amount of subscribers to his channels in just over a week since they first launched.

Masahiro Sakurai has two channels, both for his game development discussion series. Though both contain the same videos, one is in English and one is in Japanese. Since Sakurai launched the Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games channels at the end of August, he has gathered around 409,000 subscribers on the English channel and 357,000 subscribers on the Japanese channel. Even if some of those subscribers might be double dipping, it means he has over 750,000 subscribers to his content over all since launching the series such a short time ago.

Masahiro Sakurai himself was even floored by the positive response to his video series on creating games.

Masahiro Sakurai’s game development discussion videos have been quite the pleasure to watch. He launched the channels with the goal of informing both newcomers and veterans of game design and hopefully aiding the world in making good new games. The videos have covered a range of topics such as the philosophies regarding risk vs. reward in game design, as well as the discussing the matter of input lag. Each is presented in a fun and relaxing manner that has become synonymous with Sakurai’s presentation style.

It's unknown how far the Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games series will go, but it seems as though the Nintendo veteran is releasing videos every few days. Be sure to continue to tune in for the latest and see what you can learn from the director of Kirby and Smash Bros. himself.