Sora revealed as the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter It was the final Mr. Sakurai Presents and we got to see quite the presentation as Sora was revealed for the final DLC character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Just recently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai told us that the final character of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 might be a character we didn’t know, that it would be a presentation to see whether we played Smash or not. He delivered though. We finally know that Sora from Kingdom Hearts is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its final DLC character.

Masahiro Sakurai and Nintendo revealed the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character during a final and fantastic Mr. Sakurai Presents presentation on October 5, 2021. We got to see the reveal of Sora alongside a demonstration of their abilities, the new stage and music coming along with them, and quite a few other surprises during the overall presentation. Sora will launch with new fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 18, 2021. You can see the full reveal just below.

It’s been a long road to this point and Sora rounds out a pretty surprising round of DLC characters that saw Min Min from ARMS, Steve from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Pyra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Kazuya from Tekken join the roster. Everyone believed this last reveal was going to be big, with many banking on Sora from Kingdom Hearts or Master Chief from Halo. At the end of the day though, Sora is another fine pick that matches the eclectic offering of this DLC series’ overall cast. It was even more fun to see how they play.

As is tradition, because you know you want to see, here is what Kirby looks like when he swallows Sora.

When Kirby swallows Sora, he absorbs the powers of 2000s J-Rock (and the keyblade, too).

The final Mr. Sakurai presents was a bittersweet affair. We know know Sora is the last character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to round out Fighters Pass Vol. 2. There won’t be more characters, and so the curtain falls on major new content for this game. It was, however, quite a ride, and we’ll look forward to playing Sora soon enough. Stay tuned for more updates and details, as well as the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch notes when they drop with the new character. We’ll have them right here at Shacknews.