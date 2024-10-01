Epic Games announces Launch Everywhere multiplatform incentive for Unreal Engine Game using Unreal Engine that launch on multiple platforms will enjoy reduced royalty payments.

Starting in January 2025, Epic Games has quite the plans to try to further incentivize game developers to use Unreal Engine in designing their projects. The company has announced the Launch Everywhere program, which brings about an incentive for developers to release their projects on Epic Games Store either simultaneously or before launching on Android, and other PC digital storefronts. By doing so, developers will enjoy having to pay a lower royalty percentage to Epic Games for using Unreal Engine.

Epic Games announced the Launch Everywhere program this week during the Unreal Fest Seattle 2024 presentation. The group goes into bigger details about the program on its Unreal Fest Seattle 2024 breakdown. Starting on January 1, 2025, Epic Games will offer a royalty rate reduction from 5 percent to 3.5 percent for all eligible Unreal Engine games published on Epic Games Store at the same time as or before being published on Android, Mac, and other PC platforms such as Steam and GOG.com. iOS will also be added to the program in the future and Launch Everywhere can also be paired with the incentives of the Epic First Run program.

This marks the latest effort by Epic Games to boost developer presence on Epic Games Store alongside the use of Unreal Engine. With UE5 becoming a rather popular option for high-fidelity game design, more developers have been turning to the engine in the creation of major new games. Games like Remnant 2 and RoboCop: Rogue City have already used the engine and The Axis Unseen and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater are among the interesting titles coming up that use it.

Even so, it looks like Launch Everywhere will give developers even more reason to consider Unreal Engine in game design.