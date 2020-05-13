What game was shown during the Unreal Engine 5 demo?
Curious to know exactly what game was shown off during the Unreal Engine 5 demo? Don't get your hopes up.
Fortnite will be making the move from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 in the near future, which is a boon for the popular battle royale game.
Demonstrated on the PS5, Lumen provides new lighting technology while Nanite provides micropolygon geometry in the upgraded Unreal Engine 5.