Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra arrives in 2025 from Skydance New Media The project is being led by Amy Hennig and stars Captain America and Black Panther.

During Epic Games’ State of Unreal event, Amy Henning took the stage to discuss her previously untitled Marvel game in the works at Skydance New Media. It’s called Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and stars Captain America and Black Panther.

The story trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra debuted during the State of Unreal event at GDC 2024. It shows Captain America and Black Panther in occupied France during World War 2. It culminates with the two heroes clashing on a bridge and the reveal that the game will launch in 2025.

We first learned about this game when it was revealed as an untitled project back in 2022. It’s led by Amy Henning, an industry veteran who now leads a team at Skydance. Henning appeared on stage to discuss how Unreal Engine 5 is helping her team push graphical fidelity to new limits.

With Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra officially dated for 2025, we can expect to learn more about the game in the relatively near future. Stay right here on Shacknews for updates on the various Marvel games in development.