PUBG is moving to Unreal Engine 5 & getting destructible environments in 2024

PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds is about to enter a new era on Unreal Engine 5. The game has been kicking around for seven years as of 2024 - seven years since it defined the battle royale competitive genre and set in motion a wave of followers that have had their own success over the years. PUBG is still going strong under publisher Krafton, though, and the developers at PUBG Studios have big plans for the game this year, including a move to Unreal Engine 5 and implementation of destructible maps.

PUBG Studios shared its Year 7 Roadmap in a post on the PUBG website’s news blog, and in a developer diary video, this week. Production Director of In-game Taehyun Kim and Production Director of Out-game Sangkyun Kim shared the full details of what’s ahead, and a big part of it is a move to Unreal Engine 5. PUBG Studios hopes to future proof the game a bit with this move, but will also use it for the foundation of features it otherwise might not be able to implement.

Destructible maps and environments are going to be a focal point of some of Year 7’s updates. Being able to destroy sections of buildings and create unique tactical scenarios was already in PUBG, but this system will reportedly expand that system well beyond the original feature, allowing players to manipulate the actual terrain based on their actions. PUBG also intends to launch gunplay balances just about every two months with the goal of “introduc[ing] fresh possibilities and reshap[ing] the meta”.

With these changes and so much more planned for 2024, stay tuned to our PUBG topic for more news. We’ll shared details such as when the game moves to Unreal Engine 5 as they drop.