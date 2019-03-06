PUBG Update 5.2 patch notes updates Vikendi map, adds Spike Traps
Drivers beware and snipers rejoice! PUBG's Update 5.2 brings spike traps and overhauls the Vikendi map entirely.
Drivers beware and snipers rejoice! PUBG's Update 5.2 brings spike traps and overhauls the Vikendi map entirely.
A race track, decluttering, and more are just some of the changes made to Miramar.
Now PUBG players can enjoy cross play on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time ever.
Now everyone can vie for a chicken dinner, no matter what platform they're playing on.
The new studio will open with industry veteran Glen Schofield as its CEO as it takes on the newest entry in the PUBG series.
The Chinese version of PUBG mobile has been supplanted by Game for Peace, a censored version of the game that notably removes blood and gore.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds managed to draw in nearly one billion dollars revenue in 2018 on top of over $300 million in profit.
PUBG Mobile fans can celebrate the game's first anniversary with a swath of new and exciting features.
PlayerUnknown (Brendan Greene) is changing things up as he goes to head new PUBG Special Projects division in Amsterdam.
The world of TERA is about to get a dash of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds-style flair thanks to the recently released TERA x PUBG collaboration.