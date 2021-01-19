The Callisto Protocol isn't the only upcoming game set in the PUBG universe The Callisto Protocol and PUBG's publisher, Krafton, has plans for several new projects featuring the PUBG universe, including another game in 2021.

In case you may have missed it, the Dead Space-looking Callisto Protocol is set in the PUBG universe and lore. Now, once you’ve gotten past the internal thought, “there’s a PUBG universe and lore,” you might be interested to know that Glen Schofield’s The Callisto Protocol isn’t the only game that will be expanding on what stories PUBG has to offer. Publisher and PUBG Company owner Krafton has the intention to launch other PUBG universe games and projects with further reveals coming throughout 2021 and 2022.

All of this was revealed in a conversation with Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han, published on Bloomberg on January 18, 2021. According to Kim, there are several projects under the Krafton umbrella set to expand both upon PUBG’s universe and Krafton’s gaming portfolio as a whole. The Callisto Protocol saw a chilling reveal at The Game Awards 2020 and is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in 2022, but we could see other projects later in 2021, including a new game also set in the PUBG setting and what sounds like an unrelated mobile battle royale.

Fans were happy to see the mind behind Dead Space back in action with The Callisto Protocol, but many may have missed that it's set in the same universe and lore as PUBG.

Games aren’t the only thing on Krafton’s mind as it pursues expansion of PUBG beyond its battle royale foundation in the coming years. According to Bloomberg, there could also be an animated project and web cartoon on the way as Krafton seeks the studios and resources to pursue these endeavors. Apparently, the company is also on its way to an initial public offering that could see it valued at as much as a little over $27 billion. Such as the case, we expect to hear quite a bit more from Krafton, Bluehole, Glen Schofield’s Striking Distance studio, and more as Krafton begins to lay its groundwork for expansion.

As we follow The Callisto Project, PUBG, and further Krafton news, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for further details and updates.