AWS servers down, affecting League of Legends, PUBG, & Dead by Daylight [UPDATED] It would appear that Amazon Web Services servers are currently experiencing difficulty, affecting a wide range of games and apps.

UPDATE (12/7/2021 @ 11:45 a.m. PT) : Amazon Web Services has made an official statement on AWS server status on its Service Health Dashboard:

“We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. Services impacted include: EC2, Connect, DynamoDB, Glue, Athena, Timestream, and Chime and other AWS Services in US-EAST-1. The root cause of this issue is an impairment of several network devices in the US-EAST-1 Region. We are pursuing multiple mitigation paths in parallel, and have seen some signs of recovery, but we do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time. Root logins for consoles in all AWS regions are affected by this issue, however customers can login to consoles other than US-EAST-1 by using an IAM role for authentication."

Even so, outage reports are beginning to fall with games like Valorant and services like Disney + recovering back towards normal operation.

Original Story: It would appear that Amazon Web Services servers, which supply online service to a number of games and television apps, are experiencing technical difficulties. Users have reported mass outages across the likes of League of Legends, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Valorant, and Dead by Daylight, as well as Amazon itself, Disney +, and even Capital One to name a few. Apparently, AWS server issues are the common cause of these outages.

It was fairly recently that users noticed a sudden outage on a number of programs related to Amazon Web Services, which can be seen via DownDetector. According to the site, a number of games which operate as live services have been impacted, including nearly all major Riot Games (League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Valorant). PUBG, Dead by Daylight, and Clash of Clans are also among those affected by the outage. However, it’s not confined only to gaming. Service, music, and television apps such as Disney +, Prime Video, Capital One, and Roku are also having issues, just to name a few.

DownDetector has seen a major uptick in reports of outage on Amazon Web Services servers and further games and apps related to AWS.

Amazon Web Services make up a large share of online service and apps, reportedly 32 percent of the cloud computing market according to telecoms. Amazon has proceeded to invest more deeply into AWS as a result, hedging its bet on cloud web services picking up revenue and business for the company as of Q2 2021. Even so, it would appear that AWS going down has a major effect on a lot of everyday online games, apps, and services. With the outage ongoing, we expect we may hear something from Amazon itself soon on the matter.

Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the outage at Amazon Web Services, or await further communication from Amazon itself. We will update this story as new details on the AWS server outage become available.