PUBG: New State opens pre-orders on mobile in new, futuristic take on original game PUBG: New State is a new battle royale from the original game's developers that will take the battle to a futuristic setting with a new map, weapons, gadgets, and more.

When the owners of PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds revealed that it would preparing new projects set in the PUBG universe, we were curious to know what they might have up their sleeves. Now, it would seem, PUBG publisher Krafton is prepared to deliver one of those experiences on mobile devices in the near future. PUBG: New State invites mobile players to a new, futuristic version of the original game and pre-registration and pre-orders on Google Play have opened up.

Krafton announced PUBG: New State via a trailer on the game’s new YouTube channel alongside launching a New State website on February 24, 2021. New State seems as though it will feature all of the usual staples of PUBG gameplay. Players will engage in solo and multi-player squad battles for last-man-standing supremacy across a wide map that closes up little by little. The game seems to be playable in first and third-person perspective as well. The new game will feature futuristic weapons, gear, vehicles, and environmental aesthetic as players utilize unique tech to try to be the last one alive when the dust settles.

It was back in January 2021 that we learned from Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han that several games and projects would be expanding the PUBG universe over the course of 2021 and behind. Interestingly enough, upcoming horror title The Callisto Protocol under Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and his team at Striking Distance Studios is apparently one of these projects. As outlandish a take as Callisto Protocol might seem in reference to PUBG, New State should offer players something a bit more familiar.

Preregistration and pre-orders for PUBG: New State have opened up now on Android devices via Google Play and orders for iOS devices via the App Store are coming soon, so if you want to get in on the action when New State drops, be sure to go sign up now. In the meantime, stay tuned for the latest updates and reveals on PUBG: New State and other PUBG products right here at Shacknews.