The Callisto Protocol lead thanks fans for waiting as they 'finish and polish the game'

Back in December 2020, former Call of Duty dev and Dead Space creator Glen Schofield surprised many when he and his studio Striking Distance unveiled The Callisto Protocol, a new horror title set in the PUBG universe. We’re still waiting on a lot of details about the game, such as how it will play and when it will launch, but those details may be coming soon. Recently, Schofield thanked fans for waiting as Striking Distance takes the time to “finish and polish the game.”

Glen Schofield shared this small update on the game via his personal Twitter on April 11, 2022. According to Schofield, the team at Striking Distance is close to being able to share more details about the game in the near future.

“Love seeing all the hard work the team is doing in the mocap studio to bring our characters to life,” Schofield wrote. “Thanks to everyone waiting as we finish and polish the game. We’ll have more to share soon!”

Schofield and Striking Distance made quite the impact when Callisto Protocol was first shown as The Game Awards in 2020, capturing a sense of sci-fi terror that should be expected from the mind that brought us Dead Space. That said, the last we heard of the game was in January 2021 when parent company Krafton shared that not only was Callisto Protocol a game set in the PUBG universe, but more PUBG spinoffs like Callisto Protocol were on the way. We haven’t had a chance to see what gameplay will look like in the game, or how it truly connects to the PUBG universe at large.

Nonetheless, it would appear that we might be able to expect those details soon as Striking Distance continues to push forward with The Callisto Protocol’s development. Stay tuned as we await further details on the game later this year.