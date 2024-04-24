PUBG is headed back to its very first map PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is going back to where it all began with the Erangel Classic map coming into rotation next month.

It looks like PUBG Battlegrounds AKA PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is headed for some classic vibes in May 2024. The developers just announced that next month, the Erangel Classic map will come into rotation. It features all of the functions and features of the original build with a just a few visual updates to spruce it up to where the game is now. That said, playing the map will even include elements of the original UI that ran with Erangel back in the day.

Krafton and PUBG Studios shared the details of the upcoming Erangel Classic map in a post on the game’s website talking about the upcoming May 2024 update. The obvious headliner will be the Erangel map, brought back as players remember it from the early access days of the game:

The sharp-eyed among you might have already noticed, but Erangel Classic is finally making its triumphant return to the battlegrounds! We hope this offers the chance not only to revisit the iconic world but also to recall the cherished moments shared with friends and comrades in days gone by.

The Erangel Classic map will enter rotation in PUBG in May 2024, bringing everything classic back including the old UI.

Source: PUBG Studios

The Erangel Classic map will be put into rotation in an update that hits PC on May 14, 2024, and hits consoles on May 23. Additionally, the developers shared the features that are returning with the map to make it feel just like the original did:

Remember that gloomy, melancholic weather that you secretly enjoyed? Meet the foggy and rainy weather on the battlegrounds once more.



Missed the days when you had to rush to grab your favorite weapon? Bench weapons are reinstated on the starting island; seize your weapon before the supply runs dry!



We've even dialed back the clock on the UI. Upon entering Erangel Classic, you'll be greeted by the familiar sight of a vintage world map & minimap, the match start timer, and the charmingly tacky font and graphics. It's a nostalgic journey that transports you to the past.



The firearms carry a certain nostalgic touch, too... That's right, we've reduced recoil! While not an exact replica of the old recoil, players will still be able to reminisce about those early PUBG days.



Search for the Tommy Gun in the Care Package, just like in the old days.



It seems that knocking down enemies will require more time, just as it used to.



We've also thrown some clothes and helmets on the ground.

So it seems those pining for the old days of PUBG are in for a treat in May. Stay tuned to the PUBG topic for further details on the May 2024 patch, as well as other updates and news here at Shacknews.