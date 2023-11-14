Satisfactory Update 8 brings the game to Unreal Engine 5 A wealth of content and feature reworks to futureproof Satisfactory have been made in the game's latest early access update.

Coffee Stain Studios has officially launched Update 8 for Satisfactory, and this is the one that bring the game to Unreal Engine 5. Satisfactory had teased this update quite a while back, but now it’s available for all players in early access on Steam and Epic Games. Besides reworking most of the game in early access, Satisfactory Update 8 also brings other quality-of-life features, such as easy-play modes including Flight Mode, No Build Cost, and Set Starting Tier options to name a few.

Coffee Stain launched Update 8 for Satisfactory in early access this week, complete with an update video. The move to Unreal Engine 5 was the headliner. The engine move allowed the team to future proof the game as they worked on ensuring gameplay stability and performance with this build’s launch. It also makes use of Unreal 5’s unique tools such as global illumination via Lumen. Outside of that, a new Priority Power Switch circuit breaker has been added to the game, allowing you to network multiple power sources to one switch, which will then allow to activate and deactivate where your power goes.

Other features in Update 8 feature ease-of-access options for those who want to explore what building and automation in Satisfactory feel like without the rigors of movement, cost, and progress limitations. Flight Mode lets to take to the sky without a jetpack and zoom around to where you want to go with the push of a button (just mind fall damage and don’t turn it off too high up). You can also turn off building costs and set your starting tiers of technology to name a few.

The Power Control Switch lets you activate and deactivate power routing to various grouped parts of your factory.

Source: Coffee Stain Publishing

We actually had a chance to deep dive into Satisfactory Update 8 back in July 2023. Check that feature out if you want to get into the nitty gritty of it, or check out the patch notes in Coffee Stain’s Steam Developer Blog. Otherwise, jump in and enjoy Satisfactory in its debut into Unreal Engine 5!