Watch Epic Games' State of Unreal keynote at GDC 2024 here Tune in as Epic Games provides the latest updates on Unreal Engine 5.

Today at GDC, Epic Games will be holding a State of Unreal keynote to discuss the latest developments with their Unreal Engine keynote. If you’re interested in hearing what’s new for UE5, here’s how you can tune in.

The State of Unreal keynote will take place today, March 20, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted on the Unreal Engine YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch right here using the livestream embed above.

Epic Games has confirmed that its State of Unreal keynote will last an hour. During the presentation, we can expect to hear the Fortnite creator discuss how its engine is being used to create a variety of unique gaming experiences. It’s also possible that Epic Games will reveal new features coming to the engine.

That’s how you can listen to Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote at GDC. It’s one of the bigger events happening at the conference, so we’ll be watching closely for any major announcements.