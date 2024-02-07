Disney to invest $1.5 billion into Epic Games to create games & experiences with Fortnite
This multiyear project will see Epic Games and Disney collaborate to build new games and entertainment universes that connect with Fortnite.
Disney and Epic Games have announced a monumental deal and multiyear collaboration as of this week. Disney is investing $1.5 billion USD into an equity stake in Epic Games. In turn, the two will work together on designing new open games and entertainment universes that will connect with the main Fortnite game and utilize Unreal Engine 5 as the foundation.
Disney and Epic Games announced the deal and collaboration in a press release on Epic Games’ website this week. According to the announcement, following Disney’s investment, the two companies will embark on a multiyear project to create gaming experiences that make use of Disney’s popular IP, including Disney characters, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more. Everything that comes of this deal will interoperate with Fortnite and be powered by Unreal Engine.
Disney CEO Bob Iger shared some words on the collaboration, expressing enthusiasm at deepening Disney’s relationship with Epic Games:
Tim Sweeney was also enthused for the new collaboration and multiyear partnership:
This marks another major collaboration for Epic Games. The company had already partnered with the LEGO Group at the end of 2023 and is currently working LEGO on a variety of experiences as well. With Disney not only partnering with Epic Games, but also investing deeply into Epic, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two. Stay tuned as we follow for further updates and news.
