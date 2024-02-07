Disney to invest $1.5 billion into Epic Games to create games & experiences with Fortnite This multiyear project will see Epic Games and Disney collaborate to build new games and entertainment universes that connect with Fortnite.

Disney and Epic Games have announced a monumental deal and multiyear collaboration as of this week. Disney is investing $1.5 billion USD into an equity stake in Epic Games. In turn, the two will work together on designing new open games and entertainment universes that will connect with the main Fortnite game and utilize Unreal Engine 5 as the foundation.

Disney and Epic Games announced the deal and collaboration in a press release on Epic Games’ website this week. According to the announcement, following Disney’s investment, the two companies will embark on a multiyear project to create gaming experiences that make use of Disney’s popular IP, including Disney characters, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more. Everything that comes of this deal will interoperate with Fortnite and be powered by Unreal Engine.

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared some words on the collaboration, expressing enthusiasm at deepening Disney’s relationship with Epic Games:

Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe. This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.

Tim Sweeney was also enthused for the new collaboration and multiyear partnership:

Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio. Now we’re collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities.

This marks another major collaboration for Epic Games. The company had already partnered with the LEGO Group at the end of 2023 and is currently working LEGO on a variety of experiences as well. With Disney not only partnering with Epic Games, but also investing deeply into Epic, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two. Stay tuned as we follow for further updates and news.