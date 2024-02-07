New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Disney to invest $1.5 billion into Epic Games to create games & experiences with Fortnite

This multiyear project will see Epic Games and Disney collaborate to build new games and entertainment universes that connect with Fortnite.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games
1

Disney and Epic Games have announced a monumental deal and multiyear collaboration as of this week. Disney is investing $1.5 billion USD into an equity stake in Epic Games. In turn, the two will work together on designing new open games and entertainment universes that will connect with the main Fortnite game and utilize Unreal Engine 5 as the foundation.

Disney and Epic Games announced the deal and collaboration in a press release on Epic Games’ website this week. According to the announcement, following Disney’s investment, the two companies will embark on a multiyear project to create gaming experiences that make use of Disney’s popular IP, including Disney characters, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more. Everything that comes of this deal will interoperate with Fortnite and be powered by Unreal Engine.

Epic Games tweet about the collaboration with and investment from Disney
Disney will invest $1.5 billion USD into Epic Games and collaborate with the developer on a multiyear project to create games and experiences powered by Unreal Engine.
Source: Epic Games

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared some words on the collaboration, expressing enthusiasm at deepening Disney’s relationship with Epic Games:

Tim Sweeney was also enthused for the new collaboration and multiyear partnership:

This marks another major collaboration for Epic Games. The company had already partnered with the LEGO Group at the end of 2023 and is currently working LEGO on a variety of experiences as well. With Disney not only partnering with Epic Games, but also investing deeply into Epic, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two. Stay tuned as we follow for further updates and news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola