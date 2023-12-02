LEGO Fortnite game kicks off new collaboration next week A new LEGO Fortnite title within the main Fortnite title is launching in just a few days and it's just the beginning of a new partnership.

Saturday was a busy day for Epic Games and the Fortnite team. A slew of new announcements for the game itself were revealed, but fans also got to hear about some new games launching within Fortnite. One of those games marks the beginning of a new collaboration with LEGO, as LEGO Fortnite is set to launch next week.

"LEGO Fortnite is the ultimate survival crafting LEGO adventure," reads the Epic Games website. "It introduces vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play."

The LEGO website goes slightly more in-depth, though not by much. Basically, any major questions prompt readers to check back in on December 7 for more information. The only concrete info is that the game is set to feature some sort of multiplayer element, which shouldn't be too surprising since it has the Fortnite name on it. Any new information could come at any time of the day, but there's a chance it'll probably come during The Game Awards, which is set to air that evening.



Source: Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite marks the beginning of a new collaboration between Epic Games and LEGO. There was an indication of something at work earlier this week when LEGO posted about a new option to sign into an Epic Games account with LEGO Accounts. This likely means that this partnership will also lead to physical LEGO Fortnite products. This would be LEGO's latest video game collaboration to go along with its Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Overwatch lines.

We'll be on the lookout for more information on LEGO Fortnite in the days ahead. Look for it to release on Thursday, December 7. It will be playable on all of Fortnite's supported platforms.