Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer features Unreal Engine 5 Wednesday's Xbox Partner Preview stream took a fresh look at the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

The Xbox Partner Preview presentation took a look at several upcoming big-name and indie titles coming to Xbox Series X|S. One of the biggest titles on display was Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, marking only the second look at the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. Most interesting about this latest video is its confirmation that it will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

Revealed during Wednesday's Xbox Partner Preview showcase, this new look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater features many familiar sights from the 2004 original. Players can find Solid Snake, the vast open-area swamp, and the game's wildlife. They'll also see a lot more detail thanks to the remake's usage of Unreal Engine 5. The detail includes dripping mud, textured surfaces, ambient lighting, and more vibrant animal life. The video's description on the Xbox YouTube channel notes that all environments have been captured in real time.

This is the first confirmation that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will utilize Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. The remake was originally announced during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, which only showed a cinematic trailer confirming its development had begun. Konami will lead the charge on development, but original creator Hideo Kojima will not be involved in the project.

Wildlife is just one thing getting a major Unreal Engine 5 upgrade

Source: Konami

There is no current release window for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Those looking to dive into the original MGS 3 can currently do so through the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which was released earlier this week. We'll keep an eye on this remake's development and report back with more interesting information here at Shacknews.