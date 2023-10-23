New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Partner Preview showcase announced for Wednesday

The livestream will feature Alan Wake 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and ARK: Survival Ascended.
Donovan Erskine
The season of gaming news events has come and gone, but the major players still have a couple of surprises up their sleeves before 2023 officially comes to a close. Xbox is hot off the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and will look to keep the momentum rolling with an Xbox Partner Preview showcase this week, highlighting upcoming games from third-party developers.

Microsoft announced the Xbox Partner Preview in a post to Xbox Wire. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. It’ll be streamed on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels. This is the first installment in what is planned to be a series of livestreams that highlight games from developers outside of Microsoft’s massive stable.

Key art of Alan Wake and Saga Anderson.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

While fans are undoubtedly hungry for details about what the future holds now that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is complete, the company is telling folks not to get their hopes up. The announcement states that the “Xbox Partner Preview will not feature any additional news, game reveals, or Game Pass information related to the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.”

With the first Xbox Partner Preview just two days away, it’ll be interesting to see how the format works and how Microsoft looks to implement it in the future. Be sure to bookmark our Xbox topic page as we’ll be reporting any news out of the showcase right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

