MultiVersus officially launches in May 2024 on Unreal Engine 5 Player First Games lead Tony Huynh shared the details on what the devs have been up to as MultiVersus prepares to launch again.

MultiVersus is finally set to relaunch this year, and now we have a concrete release date on when. What’s more, some other surprises were shared as Player First Games lead and MultiVersus director Tony Huynh gave all the details on what’s going on with the game. MultiVersus has apparently been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 around supporting the game’s upgraded netcode. The team is set to relaunch the game and support it will new content, characters, and stages starting in May 2024.

Tony Huynh and Player First Games shared the details of MultiVersus relaunch on the game’s Twitter this week. Starting on May 28th, 2024, MultiVersus will be available to play again on all platforms it was on before (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC). When it comes out, it will be on its new Unreal Engine 5, looking prettier than ever with what the engine offers. As shared in a post prior to MultiVersus going offline, returning players should find their inventory (characters, cosmetics, etc.) intact when they get back into the game.

MultiVersus’s beta period ended and the game went dark in June 2023, leaving a lot of players confused, especially those who spent money on the game’s characters and battle pass. Last week was the first time the developers started communicating again via MultiVersus’ Twitter, heralding the return of the game. That said, MultiVersus may have a challenge ahead trying to earn the trust of players who might feel like the rug was pulled from under their feet.

It seems Player First Games is more than ready to try, though. The group shared teases about what lies ahead, including a rebalancing of the characters, new moves and unique mechanics for each of them, new characters and stages, a new PVE mode, and much more.

Player First Games teased that a PvE mode is on the way that will let players play in MultiVersus play in new ways and earn unique rewards.

Source: Player First Games

It will be interesting to see how MultiVersus turns out once it returns to play on Unreal Engine 5 in May, not to mention what lies ahead for new characters and other content in the game. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for new details on MultiVersus upcoming releases and post-launch plans.