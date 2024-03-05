MultiVersus Twitter is active for the first time since June 2023 MultiVersus went offline following its open beta last June and has been radio silent until just recently, stirring expectations of a comeback.

As the seasons turn and we enter spring, “in like a lion, out like a lamb” is certainly a good way to describe how MultiVersus left fans in 2023. Even so, the game may finally be coming back in short order. After wrapping up its open beta last June, becoming unavailable, and going pretty much silent for more than half a year, the MultiVersus Twitter has finally stirred, and it suggests that we may see Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games relaunch MultiVersus in the very near future.

The MultiVersus Twitter came alive with a relatively simple post this week. “*taps mic* testing, testing, 1, 2, 3” the post reads. Relatively simple, but it’s fairly interesting considering the last post made on the MultiVersus Twitter was back in June 2023, speaking about the details of the game temporarily shutting down following its open beta period. With activity on the Twitter, it would seem to suggest that Player First and WB are putting together the foundation for the game’s return to availability. Whether that ends up being another beta or a full release remains to be seen.

MultiVersus' first tweet since June 2023 doesn't say much, but it does suggest a likely relaunch coming soon.

Source: Player First Games

MultiVersus went offline in June 2023, closing its shop and ceasing all new purchases of battle passes and cosmetics along with it. However, if you were playing prior to the open beta shutdown, you allegedly needn’t worry about having to grind any characters, cosmetics, or battle pass rewards you had before. It should all be there waiting for returning players when the game relaunches.

Of course, this is just the first post from MultiVersus in a while and it doesn’t say much. As we wait to hear new details of what’s going on with the Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2022, stay tuned for more updates and information.