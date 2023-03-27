MultiVersus open beta ends in June & the game will go offline till full launch in 2024 MultiVersus will be removed from digital stores in early April to make way for the beta's close leading up to an early 2024 full release.

If you had forgotten that Smash Bros.-like Warner Bros. platform brawler MultVersus was still in open beta, nobody would blame you, but that beta is coming to an end this June. It’s not going to be launching in June, though. Instead, Player First Games will be implementing the data collected to polish the game and prepare it for a full launch in early 2024, meaning it will be offline for at least six months after the beta ends.

Player First Games announced the details of MultiVersus’ upcoming hiatus on the game’s Twitter, alongside a FAQ webpage explaining the situation. The open beta is set to close on June 25, 2023, after which online elements of the game will be unavailable until the game launches in full. The full release is expected to happen in early 2024. Leading up to the beta close, updates will be paused and on April 4, MultiVersus will become unavailable for new downloads on digital store fronts.

MultiVersus director Tony Huynh shared details on the shutdown of the open beta, as well as what the team will be working on while the game is offline, leading up to its early 2024 launch.

Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The FAQ goes on to share some further details about what’s planned during MultiVersus downtime:

The MultiVersus Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity and a stepping stone to the next phase of the game. There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system and looking at new ways for players to connect with friends in the game. To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023.

While online modes and matchmaking will be unavailable, players will still be able to enjoy MultiVersus offline. The training room and local matches will be available along with all of the characters and cosmetics players have on their account. MultiVersus came in with a bang when its open beta launched in 2022. It managed to secure Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2022, though player progression has always been a bit of an issue.

Nonetheless, it looks like we’re looking at quite the hiatus from MultiVersus as WB Games and Player First Games prepare for a launch. As we await further details, stay tuned for more MultiVersus coverage here at Shacknews.