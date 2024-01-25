The Callisto Protocol developer is working on a new game in Unreal Engine 5 Striking Distance Studios is currently hiring for an unannounced project.

The Callisto Protocol may not have been the smash hit debut that Striking Distance Studios was hoping for, but the studios is still moving forward with a new project. According to recently spotted job listings, the Callisto Protocol developer is currently hiring for a new video game built in Unreal Engine 5.

Video game industry analyst MauroNL was the first to spot new job listings at Striking Distance Studios. Specifically, one Lead Animator listing calls for someone who can “create the most dynamic and engaging player and enemy experiences for a brand new, unannounced UE5 title.” This is the first confirmation that the next game from Striking Distance Studios is being built in Unreal Engine 5.



Source: Striking Distance Studios

Back in September, Striking Distance CEO and founder Glen Schofield left the company following the less-than-ideal response to The Callisto Protocol. While that move led to speculation and concerns about the future of the studio, Striking Distance is ready to push forward with this mysterious new game.

Striking Distance Studios has yet to announce this new game, but we’ll be sure to share that news once it comes. As for The Callisto Protocol, new content for the game wrapped up with an update last year.