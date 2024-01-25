New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Callisto Protocol developer is working on a new game in Unreal Engine 5

Striking Distance Studios is currently hiring for an unannounced project.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Striking Distance Studios
1

The Callisto Protocol may not have been the smash hit debut that Striking Distance Studios was hoping for, but the studios is still moving forward with a new project. According to recently spotted job listings, the Callisto Protocol developer is currently hiring for a new video game built in Unreal Engine 5.

Video game industry analyst MauroNL was the first to spot new job listings at Striking Distance Studios. Specifically, one Lead Animator listing calls for someone who can “create the most dynamic and engaging player and enemy experiences for a brand new, unannounced UE5 title.” This is the first confirmation that the next game from Striking Distance Studios is being built in Unreal Engine 5.

Jacob in The Callisto Protocol

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Back in September, Striking Distance CEO and founder Glen Schofield left the company following the less-than-ideal response to The Callisto Protocol. While that move led to speculation and concerns about the future of the studio, Striking Distance is ready to push forward with this mysterious new game.

Striking Distance Studios has yet to announce this new game, but we’ll be sure to share that news once it comes. As for The Callisto Protocol, new content for the game wrapped up with an update last year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola