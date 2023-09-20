Striking Distance Studios CEO and Founder Glen Schofield is leaving the studio Schofield is out at Striking Distance Studios after the rocky launch of The Callisto Protocol.

Glen Schofield, most known for co-creating the modern survival horror classic Dead Space, recently struck out on his own to found Striking Distance Studios. Serving as CEO of the company, he oversaw the development of the studio’s debut game, The Callisto Protocol. Released last year to lukewarm reception and mediocre sales, it led the Krafton-owned studio to lay off a chunk of its workforce. Now, it appears that Glen Schofield is also making his exit from Striking Distance.

The news of Glen Schofield’s exit from Striking distance Studios came via a Bloomberg report. The outlet claims to have spoken to a spokesperson from Krafton, the parent company of Striking Distance. According to the spokesperson, Schofield is leaving in order to “pursue new opportunities.” Steve Papoutsis, who currently serves as Chief Development Officer, will take over as CEO. The studio’s COO and CFO are also set to depart.



Source: Krafton

When The Callisto Protocol was released last December, we here at Shacknews actually enjoyed it enough to give it an 8/10. However, we were certainly in the minority with that assessment. The game currently holds a middling 69 average rating on Metacritic. Publisher Krafton had originally hoped the game would sell 5 million units but reportedly cut that estimation in half after initial sales were weak. Last month, 30 Striking Distance employees were laid off.

With the exit of Glen Schofield alongside other top leadership at the studio, we’re mighty curious to see where Striking Distance Studios goes from here. There has been no word on what’s next now that The Callisto Protocol and its DLC are firmly in the rearview. We’ll also be waiting to see where Glen Schofield lands next.