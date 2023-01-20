The Callisto Protocol Version 3.01 patch notes bring bug fixes & New Game+ As of the most recent update, players can now kick off a new Callisto game with much of their gear and upgrades intact.

This January has seen The Callisto Protocol get one of its most substantial updates yet. Version 3.01 has launched on all available platforms and, besides squashing a multitude of bugs and balancing the action to curtail cheap deaths, this one brings New Game+. From here on out, finishing the game will allow players to pick up the adventure again with all of their bristling weaponry and upgrades intact.

The Callisto Protocol Version 3.01 patch notes

The Callisto Protocol Version 3.01 brings New Game+ in one of the game's biggest updates.

Striking Distance and Krafton released The Callisto Protocol Version 3.01 and its accompanying patch notes on the game’s Subreddit on January 19, 2023. The main headliner of these patch notes is definitely New Game+. As promised back when the game launched in December, players who have finished The Callisto Protocol will now find a New Game+ option waiting for them back on the game’s main menu. There were also a wealth of fixes, balances, and tweaks to make it a more enjoyable experience. For instance, you can now vault over obstacles without taking cheap hits from enemies. Check out the full patch notes below:

NEW GAME+

Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch.

Application restart may be required.

Requires an active save file from game completion.

GLOBAL

Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the "The Protocol is About Life" achievement

Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge

General performance optimizations across all platforms

Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles

Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground

Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode

Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

PC

Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight

Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input

Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu

Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions

PS4

Fixed low frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani

And that covers your patch notes for The Callisto Protocol Version 3.01. While this update brought New Game+, it didn’t bring the Hardcore Mode that will also be coming in a free update. Stay tuned as we await that one, as well as content from the game’s Season Pass. We’ll have the details posted here on Shacknews as they become available.