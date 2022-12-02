The Callisto Protocol will get New Game+ & Hardcore Mode in free February 2023 update Alongside the paid Season Pass, Callisto Protocol players can look forward to a free update that will bring New Game+ and a new difficulty into play.

The Callisto Protocol is out and Striking Distance has officially launched their first title under Dead Space creator Glen Schofield. While the game has received some mixed reactions, it’s still quite the horror endeavor and it looks like it will just continue to grow through DLC, both free and paid. In fact, Striking Distance just revealed what players can expect on the free end. New Game+ and Hardcore Mode are coming to the game in February 2023 with a free update.

Striking Distance shared the details on the upcoming free update for Callisto Protocol via the game’s Twitter. According to the reveal, the aforementioned free update for The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to launch on February 7, 2023. This update will include a New Game+ mode that allows players to go back to the beginning and playthrough with all of their gear and end-game capabilities mostly intact. It will also include a Hardcore Mode which is likely to be a higher difficulty challenge.

The Callisto Protocol will get a free update with New Game+ and Hardcore Mode on February 7, 2023, right alongside the kick off of Season Pass DLC.

The Callisto Protocol launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 2, 2022. It has seen some mixed reviews, especially on PC where there have been complaints about its performance, but we enjoyed the game quite a bit on Xbox Series X in our Shacknews review. It’s not without problems, but it’s still a pretty brutal and spooky good time. With a free update on the horizon bringing extra fun and functionality, we’ll likely see some tweaks and balances to aid issues like performance as well.

With the February 7 date set for Callisto Protocol’s free update, it will fall right alongside the game’s paid Season Pass DLC. With that in mind, stay tuned for patch notes and further details as we get closer to what’s next for The Callisto Protocol and Striking Distance.