The Callisto Protocol puts extra kill animations behind the Season Pass

The Callisto Protocol is one of the few major releases still remaining on the 2022 gaming slate. This sci-fi horror adventure is led by ex-Dead Space developers and will soon arrive on PC and consoles. The game has shown plenty of violence and gore in its marketing, including some gnarly kill animations. The Callisto Protocol will have a slew of additional kill and death animations to experience in its full release, but some of them will be locked behind content in the Season Pass.

It was in a Reddit post from u/Videogameist that pointed out some language in regards to The Callisto Protocol’s DLC as found on its Steam page. In the description for the Digital Deluxe Edition, developer Striking Distance explains all of the perks included in the Season Pass. For the Contagion Bundle, it’s stated that the bundle “also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection.” As for the Riot Bundle, that one “includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection.”



It’s normal for content to be locked behind a Season Pass, but it’s not every day that you see something like character death and kill animations included in those perks. It’s something that has some fans scratching their heads in confusion. That said, there is a chance that this move makes sense with further context. As user u/vedomedo pointed out in a comment, perhaps the bundle includes a new weapon (or a skin for one) that opens the door for some new animations.

It’s yet to be seen what these DLC-exclusive animations will look like, but it won’t be long until we find out as The Callisto Protocol will be released for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 on December 2, 2022. In the meantime, count on Shacknews for everything you need to know about The Callisto Protocol.