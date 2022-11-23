Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Callisto Protocol puts extra kill animations behind the Season Pass

You'll have to pick up some DLC to get additional death animations in The Callisto Protocol.
Donovan Erskine
8

The Callisto Protocol is one of the few major releases still remaining on the 2022 gaming slate. This sci-fi horror adventure is led by ex-Dead Space developers and will soon arrive on PC and consoles. The game has shown plenty of violence and gore in its marketing, including some gnarly kill animations. The Callisto Protocol will have a slew of additional kill and death animations to experience in its full release, but some of them will be locked behind content in the Season Pass.

It was in a Reddit post from u/Videogameist that pointed out some language in regards to The Callisto Protocol’s DLC as found on its Steam page. In the description for the Digital Deluxe Edition, developer Striking Distance explains all of the perks included in the Season Pass. For the Contagion Bundle, it’s stated that the bundle “also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection.” As for the Riot Bundle, that one “includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection.”

Key art from The Callisto Protocol with a character seated on a rock.

Source: Krafton

It’s normal for content to be locked behind a Season Pass, but it’s not every day that you see something like character death and kill animations included in those perks. It’s something that has some fans scratching their heads in confusion. That said, there is a chance that this move makes sense with further context. As user u/vedomedo pointed out in a comment, perhaps the bundle includes a new weapon (or a skin for one) that opens the door for some new animations.

It’s yet to be seen what these DLC-exclusive animations will look like, but it won’t be long until we find out as The Callisto Protocol will be released for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 on December 2, 2022. In the meantime, count on Shacknews for everything you need to know about The Callisto Protocol.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    November 23, 2022 7:50 AM

    • kill9
      reply
      November 23, 2022 8:02 AM

      Does this game have multiplayer?? Why would it need a season pass otherwise?

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 23, 2022 8:15 AM

        It shouldn't, it was supposed to be a SP only game.

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 23, 2022 9:08 AM

        "Season passes" are sometimes done for single player games that will get several DLCs over the next year or so. Spend $40 on a season pass to get 3 DLCs that would cost a total of $60 if bought individually, that kind of thing.

        • kill9
          reply
          November 23, 2022 9:10 AM

          That’s dumb as AF

          • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 23, 2022 9:18 AM

            Calling it a "season pass" is goofy, but saving money if you buy all of X at once instead of piecemeal has been a sales thing since forever.

            • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 23, 2022 10:20 AM

              yep. borderlands, which has the most rudimentary MP component (but still fun) was Season's Pass'd up the wazoo from day 1

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 23, 2022 9:24 AM

            before you (or anyone) even play the game. some people are just optimistic i guess.

            • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 23, 2022 9:33 AM

              I love those games that fail but still have to churn out 2-3 DLC packages nonetheless.

          • shirif legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 23, 2022 9:49 AM

            As As Fuck?

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 23, 2022 8:25 AM

      the fuck?? 🤨🤨

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 23, 2022 9:16 AM

      Probably will have a GOTY Edition next year with it all bundled and then go on sale for half off.

    • razlebol legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 23, 2022 9:35 AM

      Gaming is a farce now.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 23, 2022 9:38 AM

      Wonder if this was done to get around rating issues is some locations?

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 23, 2022 10:15 AM

      No longer buying this. Total bullshit.

    • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 23, 2022 10:24 AM

      I was only mildly interested in this game but now I know it probably be one of those games I can pick up for cheap on sale down the road.

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 23, 2022 10:34 AM

      Imagine every action described as “cool” in game reviews in the last 10 years

      Imagine them all in a list

      Imagine publishers donning metaphorical lab coats as they systematically evaluate separating everything on that list and attaching extra price tags to them

      That’s what’s going on this decade.

      They’re testing what people are willing to pay more for and what they’re not, and when money does the talking, the complaining from the community is inconsequential.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 23, 2022 11:31 AM

      Congratulations, you've found the fastest way to kill interest in your game.

