The Long Dark developer teases new Unreal Engine 5 survival game

Hinterland Studio shared a look at an unannounced survival game and is using Unreal Engine 5 as the foundation.
TJ Denzer
Image via Hinterland Studio
1

This week, The Long Dark developer Hinterland Studio gave its fans a small peak at a new game it’s cooking up. The developer had previously signaled that it was working on something new, but it has been pretty quiet on the matter since. However, this week we got one of our first looks at what Hinterland is working on. It’s an unannounced survival game and it will utilize Unreal Engine 5.

Hinterland Studio lead Raphael van Lierop shared the teaser for the studio’s next project on his personal Twitter this week. The teaser shows off what looks to be a cozy home base. It’s a large and ornate entertainment lounge with a grand piano and a couple fireplaces going. However, a closer look shows that it has been used as a shelter against something less hospitable. There’s a chart that shows how many days have passed with tallies, as well as a map, radio equipment, and a microwave nearby, all things that look a bit out of place in the otherwise rustic scene.

Many will know Hinterland Studio from The Long Dark, which has been described by many as one of the best survival games out there. Hinterland continues to support The Long Dark a decade after its early access launch on Steam with free and paid DLC to sweeten the frosty journey through its wintery wilds. However, in April 2022, Raphael van Lierop stepped away from the game as its lead to work on something new, but returned in 2023 to help with the Tales from the Far Territory DLC. There hasn’t been much to go on about what that new project would be, but it looks like Hinterland is sticking to what it knows best. Based on the teaser, we know the new game will also be a survival adventure.

As great as The Long Dark is, we have high hopes that this new project from Hinterland will also be a stellar entry in the survival genre, especially with the studio’s upgrade to UE5. For more information on the upcoming game, stay tuned for updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

