Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Long Dark gets new lead as Raphael van Lierop starts new project

Katie Sorrell will lead The Long Dark while Raphael van Lierop will shift his focus to a new project.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Raphael van Lierop has led development on The Long Dark for the entirety of its lifespan. That will change soon as the creator of The Quiet Apocalypse shifts his focus to a new project.

In the April 2022 developer diary for The Long Dark, van Lierop stated that Katie Sorrell would take over as Project Lead. Sorrell has been heavily involved in both the Survival Mode and Wintermute Story Mode over the years, personally designing every region from Pleasant Valley forward. Sorrel has also been the Lead Designer on all episodes of Wintermute.

The Long Dark Hinterland Games Raphael van Lierop

While van Lierop will wrap up his work on The Long Dark with the script for the Wintermute finale, he will remain on as the boss of the studio, and he’ll have eyes on all new content coming to The Long Dark. His main focus, however, will be on a new project.

In case you’ve lived under a gaming rock for the last eight years, The Long Dark is outright one of the best survival games you can play, and it gets better all the time. You can keep tabs on what comes next using our Hinterland topic page.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola