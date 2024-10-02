Krafton to developer a mobile version of Palworld Pocketpair's popular monster-tamer is coming to mobile devices.

With Palworld’s continued success since its launch earlier this year, developer Pocketpair wants to bring the monster-tamer to as many platforms as possible. The studio has now signed a deal with Krafton, who will develop a mobile version of Palworld.

Krafton announced its deal with Pocketpair in a press release today. PUBG Studios, the team behind the trendsetting battle royale game, will develop Palworld Mobile. “We plan to faithfully implement the main fun elements of the original operation in line with the mobile environment,” the post reads.



Last week, Palworld launched on PS5 after months of fan requests. With the massive market of mobile gamers worldwide, Palworld is looking to reach even more players. Krafton has shown success in bringing IP to mobile, as PUBG Mobile continues to endure as one of the most popular games on iOS and Android devices.

Looming over this news is this month’s announcement that The Pokemon Company and Nintendo were filing a lawsuit against Palworld over patent infringement. We’ll have to wait to see how the legal proceedings play out to know if and how this will affect Palworld Mobile.