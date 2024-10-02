New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Krafton to developer a mobile version of Palworld

Pocketpair's popular monster-tamer is coming to mobile devices.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Pocketpair
1

With Palworld’s continued success since its launch earlier this year, developer Pocketpair wants to bring the monster-tamer to as many platforms as possible. The studio has now signed a deal with Krafton, who will develop a mobile version of Palworld.

Krafton announced its deal with Pocketpair in a press release today. PUBG Studios, the team behind the trendsetting battle royale game, will develop Palworld Mobile. “We plan to faithfully implement the main fun elements of the original operation in line with the mobile environment,” the post reads.

Players riding on the back of Pals.

Source: Pocketpair

Last week, Palworld launched on PS5 after months of fan requests. With the massive market of mobile gamers worldwide, Palworld is looking to reach even more players. Krafton has shown success in bringing IP to mobile, as PUBG Mobile continues to endure as one of the most popular games on iOS and Android devices.

Looming over this news is this month’s announcement that The Pokemon Company and Nintendo were filing a lawsuit against Palworld over patent infringement. We’ll have to wait to see how the legal proceedings play out to know if and how this will affect Palworld Mobile.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola