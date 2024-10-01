New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Devolver Digital launches Big Fan Games publishing label for IP adaptations

The company names John Wick Hex and Reigns: Game of Thrones as the kind of games players can expect from Big Fan.
Donovan Erskine
Big Fan Games
1

Devolver Digital, one of the industry’s most prolific indie publishers has opened a new publishing label. It’s called Big Fan Games, and will focus on games based on film, television, and comic book adaptations.

Devolver Digital announced Big Fan Games in a thread of posts on X today. The studio will work with developers to score them the licenses of popular entertainment IP. “Big Fan's DNA is in games like John Wick Hex and Reigns: Game of Thrones,” Devolver’s post reads. “Unique takes on familiar franchises led by devs we love. Those games rule.”

Devolver has also spun up a new website for Big Fan, which provides additional details about the company’s goals and ambitions. It also lists Disney, HBO, Rebellion, and Dark Horse Comics as official partners.

There are no new game announcements for Big Fan today, but Devolver Digital says there will be more to share soon. Bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Big Fan Games.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

