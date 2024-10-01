Devolver Digital launches Big Fan Games publishing label for IP adaptations The company names John Wick Hex and Reigns: Game of Thrones as the kind of games players can expect from Big Fan.

Devolver Digital, one of the industry’s most prolific indie publishers has opened a new publishing label. It’s called Big Fan Games, and will focus on games based on film, television, and comic book adaptations.

Devolver Digital announced Big Fan Games in a thread of posts on X today. The studio will work with developers to score them the licenses of popular entertainment IP. “Big Fan's DNA is in games like John Wick Hex and Reigns: Game of Thrones,” Devolver’s post reads. “Unique takes on familiar franchises led by devs we love. Those games rule.”

Today we launch Big Fan ( @BigFanPresents ) - a brand new label giving developers license to create original game adaptations using the worlds and characters of iconic film, television, and comic properties. pic.twitter.com/A6h3IGOk3p — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 1, 2024

Devolver has also spun up a new website for Big Fan, which provides additional details about the company’s goals and ambitions. It also lists Disney, HBO, Rebellion, and Dark Horse Comics as official partners.

There are no new game announcements for Big Fan today, but Devolver Digital says there will be more to share soon. Bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Big Fan Games.