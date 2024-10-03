Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a AAA video game adaptation The game will follow a new Avatar and is set thousands of years before the show.

Paramount Studios and Saber Interactive are working on a AAA video game adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. It will be an RPG that follows a new avatar and will be set far before the events of the beloved animated show.

Paramount Studios and Saber Interactive revealed the new Avatar game through a conversation with IGN. It’s being made in collaboration with Avatar Studios, helmed by franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The developers say that fans "can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world."



There have been numerous video game adaptations of Avatar, but this upcoming title looks like the most ambitious yet. Described as "the biggest video game in franchise history,” Paramount and Saber are planning to release the game for both PC and consoles.