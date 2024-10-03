New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a AAA video game adaptation

The game will follow a new Avatar and is set thousands of years before the show.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Avatar Studios
2

Paramount Studios and Saber Interactive are working on a AAA video game adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. It will be an RPG that follows a new avatar and will be set far before the events of the beloved animated show.

Paramount Studios and Saber Interactive revealed the new Avatar game through a conversation with IGN. It’s being made in collaboration with Avatar Studios, helmed by franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The developers say that fans "can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world."

Katara, Aang, and Sokka with weapons/elements at the ready.

Source: Avatar Studios

There have been numerous video game adaptations of Avatar, but this upcoming title looks like the most ambitious yet. Described as "the biggest video game in franchise history,” Paramount and Saber are planning to release the game for both PC and consoles.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola