F-Zero Climax & F-Zero: GP Legend are coming to Nintendo Switch Online's GBA app The era of F-Zero continues with two Game Boy Advance games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog.

Ever since F-Zero 99 released in 2023, it feels like Nintendo has discovered a new-found interest in its long-dormant, high-octane, racing game. Fans of the series will be pleased to hear that F-Zero Climax and F-Zero: GP Legend will both be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog of Game Boy Advance games.

Take down Zoda and his Dark Million organization in F-ZERO CLIMAX and enter the ultra-high-speed F-Zero Grand Prix races in F-Zero - GP Legend!



These two classic #GameBoy Advance F-Zero games are coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members on 10/11! pic.twitter.com/RNiCUxkGKt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 2, 2024

Nintendo of America made a surprise announcement on October 1, 2024, that F-Zero Climax and F-Zero: GP Legend will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online’s Game Boy Advance library of games. The social media post confirms that these will be available on October 11 for players subscribed to the Expansion membership.

For those who didn’t have access to a Game Boy Advance back in the early 2000s, F-Zero: GP Legend received some great praise thanks to its different game modes, so this will be a welcomed addition to the catalog. But probably more exciting is the inclusion of F-Zero Climax, a game that was previously only available in Japan.

F-Zero fans have been eating well since September 2023 when Nintendo released F-Zero 99. Asif Khan has praised the game up and down, with the few cons he did have with the title being addressed via frequent and content-rich updates. In his review, he notes that “this may just be the beginning of a new era for our beloved racing game franchise.”

With Nintendo continuing to show support for F-Zero, and the unbridled enthusiasm from fans, we could be witnessing the seeds of the F-Zero revival blooming into something special. Keep it locked to the Shacknews F-Zero page as we keep a close eye on the franchise.