EVE Galaxy Conquest 4X strategy mobile spinoff gets October release date The game will be bringing a little bit of the strategic space warfare, factions, and stories of EVE Online to Android and iOS later this October.

A mobile 4X strategy spinoff of EVE Online, dubbed EVE Galaxy Conquest, has finally been given a release date on iOS and Android devices. CCP Shanghai announced the game at EVE Fanfest 2023, but word had been mum on the game since for quite some time since. Now we know that it’s coming at the end of this October 2024.

CCP Games and CCP Shanghai announced the details of EVE Galaxy Conquest’s release date in a new trailer this week. Although the trailer was cinematic, it did reveal that the game would be launching on October 29, 2024 on Android via Google Play and iOS via the Apple App Store. Pre-registration for Android is currently available and by doing so, players will enjoy a bonus of in-game currencies that can be used on various features and progress.

EVE Galaxy Conquest was first revealed in September 2023 at EVE Fanfest as one of the many directions CCP Games is going with its popular MMO universe. Galaxy Conquest is a 4X strategy game developed by the company’s Shanghai office and allows players to take up one of a few factions to take on strategic expansion throughout the EVE Online narrative universe. Among those included are the Caldari State, Gallente Federation, Amarr Empire, and Minmatar Republic, and each faction features its own unique benefits and opportunities.

With the EVE Galaxy Conquest finally set for release at the end of this month, stay tuned for more EVE Online updates right here at Shacknews.