EVE Galaxy Conquest 4X strategy mobile spinoff revealed at EVE Fanfest 2023 Developed by CCP Shanghai, EVE Galaxy Conquest brings the MMO's space battles to a 4X strategy format, with a soft launch on mobile planned for Q4 2023.

EVE Online has been around for over two decades, and has seen quite its share of spinoffs, but a new one from CCP Shanghai is taking the popular sci-fi space MMO into 4X strategy territory. This week, CCP Shanghai unveiled EVE Galaxy Conquest. It’s a 4X strategy mobile game set in the EVE universe, and lovingly adapted by the developers to feature the exploration, negotiations, and intense battles of the core game in an interesting new format. Plus, it’s available for players to pre-register for on iOS and Android devices now ahead of a soft launch in select regions later this year.

CCP Shanghai revealed EVE Galaxy Conquest during the events of EVE Fanfest 2023. The game allows one or more players to run alone or team up to take on opposing factions in strategic 4X gameplay. Players can choose between one of four factions, including the Caldari State, Gallente Federation, Amarr Empire, or Minmatar Republic, each with their own unique benefits and opportunities. That includes commanding fleets of EVE’s ships and characters as they explore, gather resources, develop their territories, and go to war against their enemies if necessary. Whether players work together for shared objectives or engage in PVP is up to them.

EVE Galaxy Conquest will put players in control of one of several factions as you expand into the galaxy, gather resources, and engage with rival factions for supremacy over the New Eden universe.

CCP Shanghai brand director Michael Lee was thrilled to be able to share the first look at EVE Galaxy Conquest during EVE Fanfest 2023, and hopes players will see just how much of EVE’s lifeblood is infused into this new 4X experience.

EVE Galaxy Conquest doesn’t merely adapt the iconic EVE Online experience for mobile gamers; we ventured into new territory by transforming the MMO into a compelling 4X strategy game. This expansion of the EVE universe brings our signature essence to a wider audience on accessible platforms. With CCP Shanghai at the helm—bringing our passion for EVE and remarkable talent— longtime fans and new players alike have much to anticipate from EVE Galaxy Conquest.

EVE Galaxy Conquest is expected to release globally sometime in 2024 on mobile devices, but a soft launch in select regions is said to be coming in Q4 2023. Players can go to the EVE Galaxy Conquest website now to pre-register to take part in the game when it goes live.

