EVE Galaxy Conquest 4X strategy mobile spinoff revealed at EVE Fanfest 2023
Developed by CCP Shanghai, EVE Galaxy Conquest brings the MMO's space battles to a 4X strategy format, with a soft launch on mobile planned for Q4 2023.
The next major chapter of EVE Online will have the EVE players siding with pirates to sow chaos or empires to put them down across the star systems.
Developed in Unreal Engine 5, EVE Vanguard will put players behind the eyes of clone soldiers in squad and solo play, and a mass playtest is coming in December 2023.
EVE Online's Project Discovery has allowed real-world scientists to team up with EVE players in the development of credible research on COVID-19.