Hideo Kojima signs with Hollywood talent agency WME

The legendary video game developer is ready to continue his Hollywood journey.
Donovan Erskine
Kojima Productions
1

It’s no secret that star video game developer Hideo Kojima has a deep passion for film and a fascination with Hollywood. While a Death Stranding film adaptation is already in the works at indie powerhouse A24, Kojima is far from finished with his work on the silver screen. He has now signed with agency WME as he prepares his next steps.

Kojima’s WME signing was revealed in an interview with Variety. He talks about how film and television were incompatible mediums when he first became a game dev, and how the line between them has blurred in the years since. “There seems to be more understanding in the conversations I have with people in the filmmaking industry,” he said. “ That wasn’t always the case.” He goes on to cite the rise of digital filmmaking techniques, including the use of Unreal Engine in some productions.

Norman Reedus in Death Stranding.

Source: Kojima Productions

Kojima also shares that he’d like to collaborate with talented people to make something digital, be it a film or game. When discussing the in-development Death Stranding movie at A24, Kojima confirms that he won’t direct the film, but will supervise the story.

With Kojima clearly pursuing further Hollywood projects, we’ll be watching closely to see what he conjures up. As for his gaming exploits, count on Shacknews for all things related to Kojima Productions.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

