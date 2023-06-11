All announcements and trailers from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 was packed full of brand new announcements with a ton of games shown. Perhaps you missed something or weren’t able to tune in live, which is why we’ve got this helpful guide. Below you’ll find each game’s trailer!

Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 started on June 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. The showcase was back-to-back video game announcements and trailers, with players getting fresh looks at games like Fable, Star Wars Outlaws, Payday 3, Avowed, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and so much more. You can check out the full livestream and trailers for each game below.

Fable

Xbox kicked off the presentation with a new look at Fable from the team at Playground Games. The story trailer showed Richard Ayoade as a giant, talking about his work in the field of agriculture.

South of Midnight

South of Midnight comes from the team behind Contrast and We Happy Few. It looks to be set in Louisiana or at the very least, the Deep South.

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is a brand new, open world game from Ubisoft set in the iconic universe. Viewers will be able to see more about the game during this week’s Ubisoft Forward event.

22 Immortals

Payday 3

Persona 3 Reload

Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment’s next new IP, Avowed, got an extended look at today’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a follow up to the 2020 hit and is set to feature fire and rescue. The gameplay looks to expand upon the route flying, giving players even more to do as they pilot vehicles that are 1:1 replicates of their real world counterparts. The trailer also revealed a Dune crossover featuring an ornithopter and Arrakis.

Plus a Dune crossover!

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Fallout 76 Atlantic City

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Capcom showed off a brand new IP at the Xbox Games Showcase ahead of its own event later this week. This new IP, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, looks to be some sort of action-oriented title with a fantasy and sci-fi setting.

Forza Motorsport

It’s been a long time since a mainline entry in the iconic Forza series and now fans have a release date for Forza Motorsport. Get ready to race on October 10, 2023.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Journey to Necrom

Overwatch 2: Invasion

Persona 5 Tactica

Persona fans are in for a treat with a brand new tactics game, Persona 5 Tactica.

Jusant

The team at Don’t Nod always deliver and the latest title looks to impress. Jusant focuses quite heavily on exploration and climbing through a post-apocalyptic world.

Still Wakes the Deep

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Cyberpunk Phantom Libery

Cities Skylines 2

Cities: Skylines 2 is coming out this year, which means you don’t have long to get your affairs in order before you lose yourself to one of the best city sims out there.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Towerborne

Towerborne is a new game from the team behind the Banner Saga series and while not much is known, it looks to include quite a lot of combat in a fantasy world.

Clockwork Revolution

The team behind Wasteland 3 have a new IP set in a steampunk world. Clockwork Revolution looks to tap into the team’s narrative flair, but this time instead of a top-down perspective, players will be rolling around in first-person.

Xbox Series S Carbon Black version

There was a lot shown at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and plenty to be excited for as we head toward the end of this year and 2024. What was your favorite announcement? For more coverage from this hectic time of year, check out the Shacknews Summer Game Fest 2023 page.