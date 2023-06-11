Clockwork Revolution is a new game from the creators of Wasteland 3 You're going to want to check out this trailer for Clockwork Revolution from InXile Entertainment.

Today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, InXile Entertainment, the developers behind Wasteland 3, announced Clockwork Revolution. While not a lot of details were revealed, what we saw looked very cool. Please take a look.

What do you think about the trailer for Clockwork Revolution? InXile Entertainment has a wonderful track record, so we’re exited to see where this goes.

Here's what Xbox Wire had to say about the game:

Clockwork Revolution takes place in the vibrant Victorian-era metropolis of Avalon, where steam trains fly overhead, wealthy industrialists replace their limbs with ornate clockwork prosthetics, and mechanical servants fulfill their masters’ every whim.

