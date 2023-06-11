Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Clockwork Revolution is a new game from the creators of Wasteland 3

You're going to want to check out this trailer for Clockwork Revolution from InXile Entertainment.
Bill Lavoy
Today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, InXile Entertainment, the developers behind Wasteland 3, announced Clockwork Revolution. While not a lot of details were revealed, what we saw looked very cool. Please take a look.

What do you think about the trailer for Clockwork Revolution? InXile Entertainment has a wonderful track record, so we’re exited to see where this goes.

Here's what Xbox Wire had to say about the game:

For more from Summer Game Fest 2023 and the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, stick right here with Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

