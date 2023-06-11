Persona 5 Tactica brings a new strategy spinoff based on the beloved RPG Atlus announced Persona 5 Tactica during the reveals of the Xbox Games Showcase.

Atlus has gotten quite a bit of mileage out of Persona 5 over the years, and it looks to continue being the case in its upcoming game, Persona 5 Tactica. This game was officially unveiled this weekend and it brings all of our favorite Persona 5 characters back for a new style of game. We’ll be strategizing with the Phantom Thieves in this turn-based tactics game.

Persona 5 Tactica was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023. For this particular game, Atlus is taking the Phantom Thieves on an all-new adventure that will play out in a turn-based tactics style. The gameplay shows the team being drawn into what looks like a new Palace (the heavily guarded mental fortresses of various characters). There, they engage in battle, taking turns positioning around the map and trying to outmaneuver and defeat enemies. We’ll have all of our favorite characters back, plus it looks like we’ll gain access to some new characters for the party as well. You can see the trailer for the game in action below.

This game was unfortunately leaked a little before it was supposed to be revealed on the Xbox Games Showcase, but it still ended up looking good. We’ve had several spinoffs of Persona 5 since the original game came out, including the impeccable Persona 5 Strikers, but this is the first time we’ve seen Persona 5 take on a tactics-style game. What’s more, those who enjoy that universe and its characters look to be in for another fun and new adventure with the Phantom Thieves.

Persona 5 Tactica was given a release date of November 17, 2023 on Xbox consoles and PC. Stay tuned for further details and updates leading up to the game’s release this coming winter.