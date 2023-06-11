Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 brings air rescue, firefighting & much more Asobo Studio is getting the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator ready and it will bring a multitude of aviation jobs into play beyond simply flying.

Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2020 was a whole new generation of incredible flying immersion for the franchise, but Asobo Studio is planning to take the series well beyond simple flying in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The game was announced this weekend and showed off a multitude of aviation jobs we’ll be able to take part in, including search-and-rescue, airborne firefighting, charter service, airship tours, and so much more.

The reveal of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was shown on the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023. Separating itself immediately from the 2020 edition of the series, Micosoft Flight Sim 2024 revealed a massive array of activities we’ll be able to take part in as aviators in the game. That included firefighting, search-and-rescue, helicopter cargo transport, air ambulance, agricultural aviation, mountain rescue, skydive aviation, aerial construction, industrial cargo transport, remote cargo ops, VIP charter service, air racing, glider piloting, scientific research, and experimental flight. You can see the trailer in action below.

This marks a major branch-out for the incredible flying physics and environmental map design Asobo Studio poured into the 2020 edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator. While we expected Asobo might just continue to add to that game forever, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 looks like a smart improvement on what Asobo has offered before. With the physics of flying nailed down for better and sometimes hilariously worse, the team can now focus on expanding activities in the game, which looks like it will expand the kind of aircraft we’ll be able to operate in turn.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is obviously coming in 2024, but we don’t know much more than that yet. Stay tuned as we await further details from Xbox and Asobo as they drop.