Cities: Skylines 2 gets October 2023 release date

Colossal Order will bring a new iteration of its city-builder to consoles and PC this fall.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Cities: Skylines 2 looks to build upon everything that made the original title such a force to be reckoned with in the sim/city-builder genre. While we knew the game was targeting a release sometime this year, we now know that it’ll be launching on October 24, thanks to a new trailer featured at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase.

The Cities: Skylines 2 trailer showed severl new and returning features. We see the player build roads, office buildings, residential areas, railroads, sports stadiums, and more. It's been eight years the first game was released, and Colossal Order looks to make vast mechanical and visual improvements with the sequel.

Cities: Skylines 2 was one of several games featured during the Xbox Games Showcase, which we have full coverage of here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

