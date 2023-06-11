Cities: Skylines 2 gets October 2023 release date Colossal Order will bring a new iteration of its city-builder to consoles and PC this fall.

Cities: Skylines 2 looks to build upon everything that made the original title such a force to be reckoned with in the sim/city-builder genre. While we knew the game was targeting a release sometime this year, we now know that it’ll be launching on October 24, thanks to a new trailer featured at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase.

The Cities: Skylines 2 trailer showed severl new and returning features. We see the player build roads, office buildings, residential areas, railroads, sports stadiums, and more. It's been eight years the first game was released, and Colossal Order looks to make vast mechanical and visual improvements with the sequel.

Cities: Skylines 2 was one of several games featured during the Xbox Games Showcase, which we have full coverage of here on Shacknews.